Liverpool re-emerge as contenders to sign summer target who has 'become cheaper'

Liverpool recruited well during the summer transfer window but there are still deals to be done once the new year rolls around. Ahead of January, the Reds have been keeping their eyes peeled for new defensive options as they battle through their injury concerns at the back.

The matter of a new defensive midfielder has also not quite left the conversation. While Wataru Endō is starting to settle into his role at Anfield, the urge for another Fabinho replacement has died down. However, that hasn't stopped new links from emerging, or this case, an old link.

According to an update from journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are 'following' 22-year-old Manu Koné's situation, picking up their previous interest in him during the summer. Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keeping tabs, while Paris Saint-Germain have 'added him to their list'.

Koné was quite a high profile target for the Reds during the summer but since the first report of interest, the story has been a rollercoaster. Liverpool have been keen, and then not, and then keen again. Koné's contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach is due to expire in 2026, but a report during the summer provided a promising bit of news about his asking price.

Back in August, Christian Falk reported in his Daily Briefing: "There’s Manu Koné to consider. I heard Gladbach is also expecting an offer from Liverpool soon because, after his injury, he’s become cheaper. Before, a suitor would have to pay about $54m (£43m), now you can get him, perhaps, for about $38m (£30m)."

Sky Germany also reported in October that Koné is looking to leave the Bundesliga outfit by next summer 'at the latest' but reporter Florian Plettenberg ruled Liverpool out as 'not a topic' to discuss when considering where the midfielder could move to.