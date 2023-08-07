All the latest transfer news and rumours as Liverpool prepare for their Premier League opener.

Liverpool are now just days away from kicking off their Premier League season as they prepare for their final pre-season friendly on Monday night.

The Reds take on Chelsea on Sunday in their season-opener, and that will be a big test out of the gates for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with both sides looking to improve on disappointing seasons of last. Meanwhile, both sides have strengthened significantly this summer, and the transfer business is likely to continue over the course of the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Transfer update

Liverpool have been backed to make another player before the end of the transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has told Born and Red: “In the final few weeks of the window I expect Liverpool to sign for sure one player, at least two, could be three if they find a good opportunity.

“They’re really working on that. They’re having daily contacts. Their style is to go player-by-player and negotiation-by-negotiation because this is how Liverpool work. But I think they will be very busy in the final weeks.”

Windfall incoming

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leeds are said to be in advanced talks to sign Reds star Nat Phillips.

According to Rudy Galetti, Leeds are chasing a deal worth around £10million upfront for Phillips, who is likely to leave one way or another this summer. Phillips is unlikely to get regular playing opportunities at Liverpool, while he would likely become an instant starter at Championship level with Chelsea.