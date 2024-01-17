Liverpool remain 'huge admirers' of £47m-rated defender as they plan summer spending

Liverpool have been re-linked to one of their high profile summer transfer targets as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his options in defence.

With Joël Matip ruled out for the rest of the season and Joe Gomez filling in at left-back due to the absence of both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool's backline is looking pretty bare. The Reds are pushing for not just the Premier League title, but to go as far as possible in the Europa League and FA Cup as well. They are also just one step away from reaching the Carabao Cup final and cannot afford to be fielding a depleted squad.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

As we pass the halfway mark of the January window, transfer rumours are picking up and Liverpool are linked to some exciting names, and one of them has resurfaced from the summer.

According to 90min, the Reds are still in the picture for Chelsea's Levi Colwill, despite the rising star penning a new deal at Stamford Bridge back in August. The report claims that Liverpool remain 'huge admirers' of Colwill and will 'continue to watch him closely' in case their Premier League rivals consider cashing in on the €55 million (£47m) defender (via Transfermarkt).

The report claims that Liverpool could bring in two new centre-backs during the upcoming summer window and will target one established name for now, and another for the future. But while their interest in Colwill remains, so does Chelsea's firm stance on not selling up.

The Blues are 'absolutely not interested' in letting Colwill leave and will not even put a valuation on him, even if the club is forced to turn to sales in order to balance their books. However, the 20-year-old has played more games out of position than in his natural role this season. Colwill has featured 16 times at left-back due to injuries and if this continues, he could push back against the decision.