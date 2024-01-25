Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Liverpool may have splashed the cash on new midfield options during the summer but it seems Jurgen Klopp isn't quite done with his new project just yet.

After five senior players left the club at the end of last season — including first choice defensive midfielder Fabinho — the Reds have been recruiting to sign a like-for-like replacement. Their main targets included former Southampton star Roméo Lavia, and André of Fluminense but neither links materialised.

Liverpool did manage to bring in Wataru Endō but Klopp is still looking for another No.6 and the rumour mill has been busy churning out new links. One of the latest names on the radar is 22-year-old Alan Varela but it isn't just the Reds who are keeping tabs on him.

According to Bolavip, both Liverpool are Manchester City are monitoring the midfielder as they consider 'incorporating him as a reinforcement in the next transfer market'. The report also claims that 'it is not new' information that Klopp and his team are keen on Varela, as they were also showing interest during his time with Boca Juniors.

The Argentinian left home soil just last summer to sign for Porto and he is already being linked with an exit. Naturally, the Portuguese outfit want to keep hold of Varela and will only let him leave if his €70 million (£60m) release clause is met.

The midfielder has been a key part of Porto's squad this season, featuring in 22 fixtures across all competitions and contributing a goal and two assists despite playing predominantly in a defensive midfield position. Before his 2023 transfer, Varela made 111 appearances for Boca Juniors and won four trophies including the Primera División title in 2022.

