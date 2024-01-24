'Fantastic' Liverpool target gets seal of approval from former club legend

Former Liverpool legend John Barnes has claimed that Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich would be a great signing for the club in the summer.

Kimmich, 28, has built a strong reputation in European football across his time at the German champions winning eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League and he was part of the FIFA Pro World XI in 2020 as well.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Being a German national figure has meant any thoughts of a move away have been unlikely for a long period of time, but reports over the last year have seen Liverpool linked with a transfer as Bayern have struggled in the Champions League since winning it 2020. With a year and a half left on his deal, the reports have arisen once again and a player with his quality and versatility would be a huge signing for Jurgen Klopp's side, especially to plug that deep midfield role. Previously, we reported that Kimmich is available in the summer, as Newcastle recently had an approach rejected and reports claim he is considering his future.

Barnes, who scored 107 goals for the Reds, believes Kimmich would be a good signing, but he believes that Klopp already has a player for the future in that position. “Kimmich could be a good signing but I think long term Stefan Bajcetic is being earmarked for that role and would be playing in the defensive midfielder role had he been fit at the start of the season.” He told bettors. “Kimmich is a fantastic player. A great number six that can play and has great experience at the highest level of the game. Bajcetic will be great for Liverpool in the future but you can’t just rely on him at his young age so Kimmich would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool.”