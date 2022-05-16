A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for the biggest game of their season so far.

Liverpool celebrated victory in the FA Cup final over the weekend, thanks to another penalty shootout win over Chelsea.

Failure to beat the Saints on Tuesday will hand the Premier League title to Manchester City who, at the most, only need three points in their last game to wrap up the title.

The Reds will be desparate to take the race to the last day, and all concentration will already be on the trip to St Mary’s.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at the latest transfer news and rumours:

Tchouameni wants move

Liverpool’s links with Aurélien Tchouameni just won’t go away.

The Monaco midfielder continues to be linked, despite talk of the Reds being reluctant to spend big on a midfielder this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool remail well-placed to pull off the move, and the player’s prioirity is to make the move to Anfield.

Mane update

Bayern Munich were linked with a move for Sadio Mane last week, as Liverpool star’ contract continues to tick down to its 2023.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has added in an interview with Caught Offside: “This deal is not directly linked to Sadio Mane’s future – certainly Mane is on Bayern’s list and has been discussed with his agents.

“But it is considered a different position and therefore it can be important to understand Serge Gnabry’s future because there is still no agreement even for his contract,”

Vieira ‘deal’

Liverool are said to have struck a deal with Porto for Fabio Vieira.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the Reds have agreed with Porto that they will have the first right of refusal to land the attacking midfielder.