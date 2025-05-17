Mohamed Salah of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the teams 2-2 draw in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. ( | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah could miss up to 10 Liverpool games next season during the AFCON tournament

Liverpool have tied Mohamed Salah down to a new two-year deal at the club with the Anfield icon set to remain a key part of Arne Slot’s side.

The Egyptian has been one of the club’s greatest-ever players and there was widespread relief from the club’s fanbase when the forward penned fresh terms on Merseyside after a season-long saga.

In the Premier League, the 32-year-old has 28 goals and 18 assists this season, and with two games remaining - he still has the chance to surpass the record of 20 assists in a single Premier League campaign which is jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne.

In all competitions, Salah has 33 goals and 23 assists with his total Liverpool goals standing at 244 goals while he has provided 113 assists in 399 games.

Mo Salah could miss up to 10 games next season due to AFCON involvment

Egypt have qualified for the next edition of AFCON, which is set to be played between December 21 and January 18. It rules Salah out of the hectic festive period that could see the forward miss as many as 10 games for the Reds.

Salah is the captain of Egypt and will be at the tournament barring any major injuries. He has been capped 103 times by his country and scored 58 goals.

The 32-year-old has been Liverpool’s key goal threat this season and even if the club sign a striker, they will still be required to find a solution to his absence. Of course, he could miss fewer games if Egypt exit the tournament early but the Reds will still have to prepare for a handful of games without him.

The tournament was supposed to be played this summer but was moved back to the winner because of the FIFA Club World Cup - which will take place next month.

Liverpool have already found solution to Mo Salah absence with Jeremie Frimpong agreement

While Frimpong is being signed with a view to playing at right-back, he does have the ability to play on the wing. Under Xabi Alonso at Bayer, Frimpong was deployed as a right wing-back and frequently occupied space on the right wing. He has five goals and five assists in the Bundesliga this campaign.

He has explosive pace and impressive dribbling that would make him suitable as a winger while Salah represents his country. Losing Salah is far from ideal for Arne Slot but with Conor Bradley a strong option at right-back, the Northern Irishman and Frimpong could occupy the spots on the right flank to combat for the absence of Salah.