As Liverpool continue to fight for this season’s Premier League title, they are also looking ahead to the summer transfer window and what lies beyond the departure of Jurgen Klopp. A new chapter is unfolding at Anfield, and Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are expected to orchestrate an exciting window of signing, regardless of whether Liverpool lift the trophy or not.

While the main area of concern this season has been Klopp’s injury-stricken defence, questions are also being asked about the Reds’ attack. Despite all of Liverpool’s senior forwards hitting well into double figures this season, there have been a lot of wasted chances that, if put away, could have prevented disappointing results against the likes of Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Atalanta.

As the Reds look to tighten the bolts on their front three, they have been scouring the market for new forwards and have joined some of their closest rivals in the run to sign Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP.

While the club are also hoping to poach number one managerial candidate Rúben Amorim for the Portuguese side, their interest in Gyökeres reportedly came first. Liverpool have also been linked Gonçalo Inácio and Morten Hjulmand from Sporting but the Merseyside outfit are especially keen on their teammate.

According to HITC, Liverpool scouts were in Portugal last weekend to watch Sporting’s clash with Vitoria de Guimaraes. Gyökeres was ‘the main reason’ they were in attendance and they certainly picked a good game to attend as the Sweden international scored a brace in their 3-0 win.

It’s no surprise that Gyökeres has emerged as a target for Liverpool, as the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have also been interested in him for some time now. The 25-year-old only signed for Sporting last summer from Coventry and he is tearing up his debut season. Gyökeres has contributed a staggering 38 goals and 16 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

