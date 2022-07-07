All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men ramp up their pre-season preparations.

Liverpool are now back in pre-season training as they look to press on with their preparations for the new season.

It has been a busy transfer window so far for the Reds, with Darwin Nunez arriving as the marquee signing, while Sadio Mane left the club this summer.

Liverpool also added depth, with Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay both penning long-term deals, identified as talents worthy of a future at Anfield.

From this point, it’s likely we will mostly see outgoings at Anfield, but you just never know in the transfer window.

And here we have rounded up all the latest news and rumours surrounding the Reds:

Asensio latest

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio.

The Spaniard is likely to move on to pastures new this summer, with his current contract up in 2023.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with a move, with Asensio likely availabe on a cut-price deal.

If the cut-price fee wasn’t tempting enough, TuttoMercatoWeb now say Asensio is willing to take a pay cut to secure a deal.

Williams close

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal to sign Liverpool full-back Neco Williams.

Williams spent the second half of last season on loan with Fulham, helping the Cottagers to acheive promotion.

But he looks set to join another promoted sign in Forest, this time permanently.

Liverpool held out for a £20million fee, but it now looks like the deal is all-but done.

According to The Telegraph, Forest are hoping to complete the deal by this weekend.

Sterling interest

Liverpool are said to have expressed an interest in taking Raheem Sterling back to Anfield.

According to The Mirror’s John Cross, Chelsea are now set to close the deal, beating off interest from a number of clubs, including the Reds.

He wrote: “Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel beat off interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain AND Liverpool for the Manchester City star.