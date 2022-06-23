Liverpool set for unexpected cash boost to help recoup Darwin Nunez £85m transfer fee

Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi is closing on a move to Nottingham Forest.

By Will Rooney
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 1:38 pm

Liverpool are poised to land an unexpected cash boost from one of their Premier League rivals.

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal to sign Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

Forest are preparing for their first campaign in the Premier League in 23 years - and ready to pay a club-record £17.5 million for the stirker.

Media outlet BZ Berlin have claimed Awonyi has already said goodbye to his team-mates in Germany.

And the Reds are set to land a windfall from the transfer.

Awonyi spent six years at Anfield but never made a first-team experience.

The Nigeria international was loaned to the likes of NEC, Mainz and Union Berlin before he was sold to the latter for £6.5 million last summer.

What’s more, Liverpool installed a sell-on clause in Awonyi’s contract, which will see them net further funds.

The Reds have splashed the cash themselves this summer, having brought in Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal that could reach £85 million.

Teenagers Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay - signed from Fulham and Aberdeen respectively - are also likely to cost Jurgen Klopp’s side £13.2 million including add-ons.

Indeed, any sort of funds recouped will be welcome news for Liverpool.

Already, they have sold Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for up to £35 million.

Takumi Minamino is also closing on a switch to Monaco for what could reach £15.5 million.

Premier LeagueNottingham Forest