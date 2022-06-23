Liverpool are poised to land an unexpected cash boost from one of their Premier League rivals.
Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal to sign Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin.
Forest are preparing for their first campaign in the Premier League in 23 years - and ready to pay a club-record £17.5 million for the stirker.
Media outlet BZ Berlin have claimed Awonyi has already said goodbye to his team-mates in Germany.
And the Reds are set to land a windfall from the transfer.
Awonyi spent six years at Anfield but never made a first-team experience.
The Nigeria international was loaned to the likes of NEC, Mainz and Union Berlin before he was sold to the latter for £6.5 million last summer.
What’s more, Liverpool installed a sell-on clause in Awonyi’s contract, which will see them net further funds.
The Reds have splashed the cash themselves this summer, having brought in Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal that could reach £85 million.
Teenagers Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay - signed from Fulham and Aberdeen respectively - are also likely to cost Jurgen Klopp’s side £13.2 million including add-ons.
Indeed, any sort of funds recouped will be welcome news for Liverpool.
Already, they have sold Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for up to £35 million.
Takumi Minamino is also closing on a switch to Monaco for what could reach £15.5 million.