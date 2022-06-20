As Liverpool complete the £4 million transfer Calvin Ramsay we get lowdown on what to expect from the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year.

Liverpool have completed the signing of Scotland Under-21 defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen in a deal believed to be worth an initial £4 million.

The 18-year-old, who was named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season, has signed a long-term contract at Anfield.

“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here,” Ramsay told the Reds’ website.

The teenager - Liverpool’s third signing of the summer after Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho - could eventually cost Liverpool up to £6.5 million due to appearance-related add-ons.

The right-back played 24 times in the Scottish Premiership last season.

So, what cna Liverpool expect to see from Ramsay following his move to Anfield?

The inside knowledge on Calvin Ramsay

According to Joel Sked, Live Football Journalist from The Scotsman, Liverpool are signing ‘one of the most promising youngsters in Scottish football’.

“He broke through last season. He played a bit towards the end of the 2020/21 season but last season was his breakthrough,” Joel tells LiverpoolWorld.

Liverpool look to have won the race for coveted Aberdeen teenager Ramsay.

“Aberdeen were in a transition period with a new manager. They weren’t doing too great but he was the one, as a teenager, who they could rely on. He would often be their most consistent attacking threat.

“I think Liverpool see him as someone who has that attacking quality. His crossing, both from open play and set pieces, is excellent.

“He is very comfortable on the ball, he’s two-footed - very comfortable with both feet. He used to play in central midfield and as a youngster got moved to right-back and never looked back.”

Where would he fit in the Liverpool squad?

Joe Gomez played understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold in the second half of last season after the Reds allowed Neco Williams to join Fulham on loan.

Reports suggest Klopp could allow Williams to leave permanently should an interested team meet their £15m valuation of the Welsh full-back.

With Gomez also sitting in as fourth-choice centre back, it could leave options scarce should another dreaded injury crisis occur, as it did in the 2020/21 season.

Adding Ramsay as depth behind Alexander-Arnold, along with Conor Bradley, could provide Liverpool with suitable options should Trent need a rest or suffer injury.

The Aberdeen man is also a well-known admirer of Liverpool’s current number 66 and watches his performances for the Reds closely.

How far off the first team is the teenager?

Joel thinks he still has some work to do but feels he could develop into a top player in his position.

“He’s got that attacking quality Liverpool want when you’re playing on the front foot where the full-backs are almost like wingers. That is Calvin Ramsay’s game.

“But defensively there is still a lot there to work with. This is a teenager who is just in his first full season of first-team football, who has obviously been brought in for his attacking quality, where there needs to be a lot more refinement in his defensive side of the game.

“Ramsay has spoken quite openly about Trent as someone he looks up to. He watches how he plays, he talks about Alexander-Arnold’s technical qualities, and what he gives to Liverpool in an attacking sense.

“In terms of how far is off Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay is still a fair bit off. He has the ability to reach Trent Alexander-Arnold - personally, I think there is a cracking player in Calvin Ramsay.

“For Jurgen Klopp to bring him in as an understudy to Trent, it’s a big step up for him. I think it would be massive for his development working under Alexander-Arnold and Klopp on the training ground every day.