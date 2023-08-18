All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for their home opener.

Liverpool are now preparing for a clash with Bournemouth as they search for their first win of the new season.

The Reds managed an away draw with an improved Chelsea side during a tough opening weekend, and they will welcome Bournemouth for their first home clash of the campaign on Saturday. In the meantime, work will continue behind the scenes on new signings, with Jurgen Klopp still likely to want more additions, particularly in the midfield.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Theate interest

Liverpool are said to be interested in a deal to sign Rennes star Arthur Theate before the deadline.

The Reds have already been busy this summer, but they have seen significant departures, leaving Klopp desperate for reinforcements. Liverpool have managed to cover most midfield bases, but it’s reported that Klopp wants to sign a left-footed centre-back before the end of the window.

According to L’Equipe, Liverpool are interest in a deal for Theate, who is a Belgium international who is still only 23 years of age. Theate has only been with Rennes since last summer.

Amrabat update

Fiorentina chief Daniele Pradé has confirmed that Sofyan Amrabat wants to leave the club this summer.

The Morocco World Cup star has been linked with Liverpool, who could yet add another holding midfielder should one become available at the right price.

“The situation is clear,” Pradé has said, as detailed by Football Italia. “He wants to join a top club and we want to satisfy him, but if we receive no offers, he will stay with us. We don’t have a player like him in the team.”