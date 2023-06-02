Liverpool showing ‘interest’ in soon-to-be free agent amid defender update

Liverpool have an opportunity to bolster their ranks when the transfer window opens. The Reds finished 5th in the table in the past season and missed out on the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping for a much better campaign next term. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder eyed

Liverpool are showing ‘interest’ in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada along with Benfica, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund as rivals look to hijack AC Milan’s attempts to lure him to Italy, as per a report by CalcioMercato. The Japan international, who has made 28 caps so far in his career, is out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent.

He has been a hit in Germany since moving to the Bundesliga in 2017 from Sagan Tosu in his native country and has since made 178 appearances in all competitions for his current club, chipping in with 40 goals. He helped Frankfurt beat Rangers in the Europa League final on penalties last year.

Defender on radar

According to WAZ, Liverpool are keen on Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven ahead of the next transfer window. The 22-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and could be seen by Klopp as someone to bolster his defensive department.