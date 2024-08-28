Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The Uruguayan attacker was involved in a frenzy at the end of Uruguay’s defeat against Colombia.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has reportedly been banned for five international matches after a brawl in the Copa America earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old was caught in a frenzy following his country’s defeat to Colombia and Nunez won't be eligible to play for his country until November when Uruguay face Brazil in a World Cup qualifier. Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has also been banned for four matches, claim reports.

Uruguayan reporter Hernan Rodriguez has confirmed that the South American organisation CONMEBOL has ordered a five-match ban and a $20k fine - but it won’t affect his club football. For Bentancur, he receives a $16k fine and the trio of Mathías Olivera, Ronald Araujo and Josema Giménez all have received a three-match ban as well as a fine of $12k each. On top of that, Sebastian Caceres, Matias Viña, Emiliano Martinez, Brian Rodriguez, Santiago Mele and Facundo Pellistri have also been fined $5k each as well as the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) who have been hit with a $20k punishment.

Prior to the incident, Nunez and Uruguay looked to be one of the favourites to win the competition after winning all three of their group games against Bolivia, USA and Panama before knocking out Brazil on penalties. A tense affair with Colombia was decided by one goal but both sides saw a red card each and it boiled over after the full-time whistle.

The violence reportedly broke out in the family section which led some of Marcelo Bielsa’s players to run to defend their loved ones. Nunez was seen trying to climb up the railings while others tried to stop him. Uruguay defender Gimenez spoke to FOX Soccer: in the aftermath of the incident "They stormed all our families, a section of Colombia fans. This is a disaster. Our family is in danger."

Nunez will miss games against Guatemala, Paraguay, Venezuela, Peru and Ecuador. He had been a key figure for Bielsa, netting 13 goal contributions in 13 games from September 2023 onwards including a hat-trick against Mexico and goals against Brazil and Argentina.