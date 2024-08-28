Mohamed Simakan of Leipzig in action during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg at Red Bull Arena on April 13, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The RB Leipzig defender has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool target Mohamed Simakan is reportedly in talks over a potential move to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

The highly-rated centre-back is only 24 years of age and has developed a strong reputation in Germany playing for RB Leipzig. With the Reds linked with moves for a centre-back across this summer window, his name cropped up as a potential signing but they could be about to miss out on a deal if he agrees to join the Saudi Pro League.

Previously, Sky Germany’s Phillip Hinze, who has been known to be a reliable source for transfers, had reported that Liverpool had held an interest from afar. He also claimed the player was interested in taking a ‘step up’ and was open to a move to England. As it stands, he has a contract until 2027 and has a release clause of £60m.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi club have opened talks over a move and could steal him away to the Middle East which would certainly make a future deal more difficult.’ EXCLUSIVE: Al Nassr open talks with RB Leipzig for Mohamed Simakan in case Skriniar deal collapses. Deal done between PSG and Al Nassr for Skriniar but still NO green light from the player. Talks ongoing also for Simakan now.’

If he signs, he would likely be rewarded with a sizeable contract which would throw any future move into question. There haven’t been too many examples of players moving back from the Saudi Pro League thus far, given that they would need to take a huge pay cut in order for European sides to afford them.

Still, the rising star was one of the statistically most impressive defenders in Europe last season and would no doubt be a fine addition. Liverpool have parted ways with Joel Matip and Sepp van den Berg and Joe Gomez has also been linked with a move away this summer so it stands to reason that a centre-back will arrive at the club sometime in the near future - be it January or next summer.

He ranks in the 91st percentile or above for an incredible 27 metrics when compared to centre-backs in Europe’s top five leagues - which is extraordinary. The most eye-catching include dribblers tackled, non-penalty-goals, shot-creating-actions, key passes, progressive carries and through balls. It’s clear his on-the-ball quality would be perfectly in-tune with the style of play Arne Slot would want. Given his age and potential, he could be a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk as well.