The Liverpool skipper is in strong form once again which is a good sign for Jurgen Klopp.

Virgil Van Dijk has seemingly returned to somewhere near his top form after a strong start to the season.

Liverpool themselves are enjoying a fantastic start to the season and the recently-appointed skipper is leading the way at the back.

Such a key figure since signing in 2018, Van Dijk showed signs of fraility last season as Jurgen Klopp’s side finished fifth and trophyless, but he’s since bounced back at the start of the new campaign and is setting the tone at the back.

While some were quick to argue that the Dutchman has lost a step across the last year, the fact is that Van Dijk is still producing effortlessly commanding performances most weeks and his return to form has coincided with Liverpool’s fast start.

In fact, according to WhoScored, Van Dijk is winning more interceptions (2.8) and aerial duels (4.8) per game than any other player in the Premier League this season (200+ mins) and he won an astounding 11/13 aerial duels against West Ham at the weekend.

Furthermore, that performance in the 3-1 victory was another prime example of his return to form.

He managed 5/6 accurate long passes, created two big chances, produced one assist, won 100% of his ground duels, as well as managing five clearances, three recoveries and two interceptions.

Despite that, Jarrod Bowen did manage to get in front of Van Dijk in what was a brave low header for West Ham’s equaliser but his overall performance was that of a dominating one.

This season did see Van Dijk sent off for a straight red against Newcastle before the international break and he was subsequently punished for his poor reaction with an extended ban, but other than that he’s led by example.

And fans can’t help but agree that he is back to this best, with one fan commenting on Twitter: ‘He is back to his best. Anyone saying otherwise is just forcing an agenda.’

Another said: ‘I said this would be how Virgil’s game would develop. He might have lost a bit of pace but his reading of the game will never leave him and in the air he’s as good as anyone.’

One fan simply claimed: ‘Form is temporary, but class is permanent.’