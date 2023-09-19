The Liverpool star clocked one of the fastest speeds we’ve seen in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s Dominik Szobozlai has enjoyed a brilliant start to life on Merseyside, and now he’s reached an incredible milestone.

Signed from RB Leipzig in the summer for £60m, the Hungarian international has played every league game so far and been a revelation.

Having already settled into Jurgen Klopp’s side, he’s become a key starter after their summer transfer business and fans have loved his work-rate, energy and flair - and now they’ve been impressed by another strong attribute.

According to Sports Scientist Simon Brundish, Szobozlai became the 2nd fastest footballer in Premier Leaguehistory against Wolves after recording a top speed of 36.76kph.

It is an outrageous speed, and there’s even a moment in the win over Wolves where footage of the moment shows Szoboszlai hit those lightning speeds, as he looked to recover the ball from another dangerous break from Wolves in that first half.

In terms of comparisons, Brundish claims that Manchester City’s Kyle Walker has the top speed after being recorded as the fastest player last season with 37.3kph.

Darwin Nunez clocked in with the fifth-highest speed last season with 36.53kph, and is an incredibly powerful and quick runner in Liverpool’s side.

Both of them even recorded a quicker time than City’s Erling Haaland, who finished slightly lower in the table with a speed of 36.09kph.

Furthmore, it’s been revealed that Szobozlai also has the most distance out of any Liverpool player this season. His 57.7km betters Andy Robertson’s 49.5km and Mohamed Salah’s 47.6km and he boasts an incredible level of fitness that is seperating him from the rest and it also makes him a perfect high-energy, all-action Klopp-type player.

Fans knew that the former Leipzig attacker possessed a lot of flair and ability from set-pieces, but not many expected him to be so physically strong and quick - he’s reached at least 40 appearances in three of the last four seasons and his availability is worth its weight in gold.

Previous Liverpool midfielders such as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were often unavilable due to injury which was problematic for the team and squad, but Szobozlai, Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister all possess strong availability records and that can only bode well for Klopp.

For Szobozlai, the next step is to influence the game directly through goals and assists and settling in to his side.