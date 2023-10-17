The Liverpool star joins the likes of Anthony Joshua, Juan Mata, Rory McIlroy and others in the venture.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly joined an elite group of superstars in co-investing in Formula 1 team Alpine.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, will join part of syndicate that is owned by Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B Jordan, created by the Otro Capital group who bought out 24% of the team in June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the investors are some incredible names including former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, Golf World Number 2 Rory McIlroy, former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata and Tennis World Number 9 Alexander Zverev.

That group are participating as part of the APEX investment group and the value of their new co-investment in Alpine has not been disclosed.

And the Liverpool star was overjoyed to announce the news and is excited for what the future holds in this venture: “I am delighted to lead an investor group investing in Alpine F1,” he said.

“The opportunity is very exciting, F1 is growing massively worldwide and I look forward to contributing to that growth. The sport brings together teamwork, pinpoint accuracy and innovation in a pressure-filled environment, these are aspects of my game we have in common.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Having been to Formula 1 races as a fan, I love the high-pressure environment of the paddock and I’ve seen first hand how incredibly impressive the Alpine team is.

“Our shared goal as an investment group is to help contribute to its continued success on the grid, at a time when F1 is facing incredible growth as a sport.

“As a footballer, I understand the importance of teamwork, innovation and determination in achieving goals.”

According to the Guardian, it’s claimed that the athletes involved are expected to play a part with the team, not only in attending races but also to drive commercial strategies at Alpine using their experience from other sporting arenas.