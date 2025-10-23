Liverpool injury update on Jeremie Frimpong after the 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Arne Slot has admitted that he expects Jeremie Frimpong to miss ‘a few weeks’ after suffering a Liverpool injury blow.

The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen sustained a hamstring injury in the 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Frimpong was forced off in the 18th minute of the game.

The Netherlands international had a similar issue earlier in the season and is now set to return to the treatment table. It means that Frimpong will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford in the Premier League and is likely to be absent for the game against Aston Villa (Saturday 4 November), Champions League clash with Real Madrid (Tuesday 8 November) and trip to title rivals Manchester City (Sunday 9 October).

Liverpool already have Alisson Becker (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) unavailable, with Ryan Gravenberch missing the Frankfurt game because of an ankle issue. In addition Alexander Isak was forced off because of a groin problem.

On the injury situation, Reds head coach Slot said: “We know we have the quality and the team that can compete, but it’s not really helpful that with Alisson being out, with Giovanni Leoni being out, I expect Jeremie to also definitely be out now for a few weeks,” Slot added.

“Although people like to talk about us as if we have 25 to 30 first team players, when we play 11 versus 11 in training we almost always need one or two players from the under-21s. Jeremie only came back from a hamstring injury a few weeks ago. He played for the national team one game, came back to us and now unfortunately, he had to go off.”

Slot put Isak’s issue down to the fact he missed the majority of pre-season. The striker spent the summer training away from Newcastle United’s first team as he pursued a move to Anfield. His £125 million British record transfer was not completed until deadline day. Asked if he thinks Isak can catch up to the rest of his team-mates’ fitness levels having not had a proper pre-season prorgamme, Slot replied: “I don't think there's a rule that every single player is the same. But it also depends on what did he do when he didn't train with the team, what is the impact if you go to a new club as a big signing?

“So you cannot compare maybe a player that hasn't trained or played in pre-season at a smaller club than if you go to Liverpool. There are many factors that you have to take into account and there's not one thing if it's possible or not. I think we did exactly what was needed, we were really careful with him. The Swedish national team in the first time as well. They played him twice last time, which he could do, so not criticising the Swedish national team because we actually told them that he's ready to play twice. It's a thin balance if you missed out on pre-season. Some march through it and some unfortunately get injured again.”