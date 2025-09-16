Liverpool training. Picture: Liverpool FC/ Youtube | Liverpool training. Picture: Liverpool FC/ Youtube

Things spotted in Liverpool training ahead of the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of their Champions League campaign getting underway.

The Reds welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield tomorrow as they bid to win a seventh European Cup in the club’s history. Arne Slot’s side enter the competition as one of the favourites being Premier League champions - and were knocked out by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the last 16 last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool finished top of the league phase in 2025-26 but got little reward in terms of their opponent in the first knockout stage. It remains to be seen whether the Reds will look to seal first spot yet again as Slot admitted after the PSG defeat it was something to be considered.

Nevertheless, the Reds boss will want a positive start against an Atletico outfit that claimed third spot in La Liga last campaign and can punch their weight against any opposition.

Isak latest

Liverpool held an open session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the showdown. A total of 21 outfield players were spotted - with one being Alexander Isak. The striker completed a move to the Reds from Newcastle United following a protracted saga. The Reds paid a British transfer record fee of £125 million for Isak. He was left out of the squad for last Sunday’s 1-0 win at Burnley because he is short of match fitness. But it seems there is a chance that Isak could feature in the squad.

Curtis Jones injury update

The only senior outfield absent was Curtis Jones. The midfielder also missed the Burnley triumph because of an injury. Alexis Mac Allister was on the receiving end of a rash challenge that required lengthy treatment and he was substituted at half-time against the Clarets. Mac Allister was rubbing shoulders with his team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Federico Chiesa was involved, too. That is despite the forward being ruled out of the Atletico encounter. Liverpool have opted not to register Chiesa in their squad for the league phase of the Champions League. They instead selected 17-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha in their List A players as the youngster does not qualify for List B despite being under 21.

Of course that is one of the most difficult things you have to do as a manager. For a player not to play, it is not always easy to tell them but not to be in the squad is always more difficult.

On the decision, Slot said: “I just explained to him why we made this choice. Of course he wasn’t happy with that. I think he understood my arguments - that is not to say he agreed with them. He didn’t tell me, by the way, that he didn’t agree with them. But he gave me the answer you want to hear from a player, that he will be there to help the team in the cups and in the league. That’s one thing to say but I think he also showed this because he wasn’t selected but he worked really hard these days to be ready for the upcoming days. That is even more important than what a player tells you.”

Teenagers Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns were called up to the session and there is a chance the pair could be on the bench against Atletico.