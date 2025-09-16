Atletico Madrid team news ahead of their trip to Liverpool in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid are set to travel to Merseyside for their Champions League opener against Liverpool without five players.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Diego Simeone’s side will be depleted of several key men as the league phase of Europe’s elite club competition gets underway.

Atletico earned their maiden win of the 2025-26 season last weekend when beating Villarreal 2-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano. But it come at a cost as three players suffered fitness problems. Their talisman Julian Alvarez, who scored 29 goals last season, picked up a knee injury and had to be substituted at half-time.

Atletico injury news

David Hancko had to be taken off just eight minutes into his cameo after coming off the bench. Hancko joined Atletico in the summer having previously worked with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot at Feyenoord. Meanwhile, Nico Gimenez, on loan from Juventus, scored for the Red and Whites yet he sustained a complaint and is a doubt.

The La Liga outfit trained yesterday ahead of jetting to Merseyside on Tuesday morning. But Marca claims that is will be ‘practically impossible’ for Alvarez and Hancko to be part of Atletico’s squad having missed the session with Simeone’s outfit. It is also reported that Gimenez will not make the game, along with summer arrivals Alex Baena (appendicitis) and Thiago Almada.

Marca suggests that Atletico are ‘waiting for a miracle in the form of Julián or Hancko being called up’ and Simeone is set to make changes to his team. From the training session, it was suggested that former Chelsea midifelder Conor Gallagher could start along with Javi Galan and Johnny Cardoso.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool could be without Curtis Jones, who was absent from the squad for Sunday’s last-gasp 1-0 victory at Burnley. The Reds will also be missing Federico Chiesa, who has surprisingly not been included in the UEFA squad for the league phase of the Champions League.

Alexis Mac Allister received treatment at Burnley after being on the end of a nasty challenge from Lesley Ugochukwu, which some believe could have been a red card. Mac Allister was withdrawn at half-time by Slot allayed fears over a potential fitness problem. “He missed a lot of pre-season, so he is ready for one game a week, maybe [for] 70 to 90. He played 90 for Argentina and he was really tired after 70,” said the Liverpool boss.

“He doesn’t have the right build-up towards playing three games a week for 90 minutes, so it was always sure today that I would take him off after 60 minutes for him to be able to be back on the pitch again on Wednesday and for him to be on Saturday back on the pitch again.

“I had already made one substitution in the first half, so if I then take him off at 60 minutes that would be my second one. If I then want to make [another on] 75 then in the end I can do nothing anymore.

“So, that combined with the fact the tackle was a tackle he felt – and I am not surprised by the fact he felt that tackle, by the way – it was a combination of both. He said it was fine and good enough to go on, although he limped a lot, so that was more his mentality I think than it was he could actually perform at his best for 15 minutes longer.

“So, the combination of him being injured and me not wanting to lose the second substitution after 60 minutes led to it – and us not playing so well, by the way. Bringing Dom [Szoboszlai] to the midfield, more players that can attack the box. So, a lot of arguments and [it was] partly tactical.”