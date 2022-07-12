Diogo Jota is still recovering from a hamstring injury and will not be involved when Liverpool play Manchester United in Thailand.

Diogo Jota has ruled himself out of Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

Jota scored 21 goals in 55 appearances for the Reds last season - helping them win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

However, the forward suffered a hamstring injury after linking up with Portugal for international duty last month.

Despite his setback, Jota has travelled with Jurgen Klopp’s side for their tour of the Far East.

Liverpool face Man Utd in Bangkok today (14.00 BST) in their opening friendly of the summer campaign.

Jota, 25, has confirmed that he will not feature - but is close to returning to full fitness.

What’s been said

Speaking to the Reds’ club website, he said: “A hamstring injury [in] the last game with Portugal – very unlucky! But it happened and I just had the summer to recover well and start the pre-season at 100 per cent.

“Probably too soon (to play against Man Utd). As well, because I was with the national team I just came back yesterday as well, so I still need to do the last steps to be 100 per cent with the team so probably that is too soon. But I will be ready very, very soon.”

Diogo Jota in action for Portugal. Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news

Meanwhile, summer signing Calvin Ramsay has remained on Merseyside after suffering an injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Kaide Gordon have also stayed at home due to sustaining setbacks.

Ben Davies is another who’s not travelled to Asia.

The centre-back is seemingly surplus to requirements, having not played for Liverpool since joining from Preston North End in January 2020.