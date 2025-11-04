Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been on the sidelines for a month with a hamstring injury.

Alisson Becker has been left out of Brazil’s squad for the upcoming international break.

The Liverpool goalkeeper does not feature in Carlo Ancelotti’s set-up for games against Senegal and Tunisia later this month as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Alisson is not played for the Reds for the past month, having suffered his issue in a 1-0 defeat by Galatasaray in the Champions League. The No.1 stopper has subsequently missed the past six matches for Liverpool.

Reds boss Arne Slot has ruled Alisson out of tonight’s Champions League encounter against Real Madrid, as well as the trip to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. And as Brazil continue to plan their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, they will be without Alisson for two games.

While the 33-year-old has been on the treatment table, Giorgi Mamardashvili has deputised between the posts. Mamardashvili signed for Liverpool from Valencia for a fee of up to £29 million in the summer transfer window, with the deal agreed with previous year.

In a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat by Crystal Palace, Mamardashvili was rested and Freddie Woodman was handed his Liverpool debut after arriving on a free transfer from Preston North End in the summer transfer window.

Alisson’s absence for Brazil means that he will not reunite with former Liverpool team-mate Fabinho. The midfielder has been included in Selecao’s squad for the first time in three years. Fabinho spent five years at Anfield, helping the Reds win six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

Fabinho left Liverpool in 2023 to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad. On the decision to recall Fabinho, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said: "We'd like to have an option that can fit with Casemiro's characteristics. He has a different defensive profile to Casemiro, and also experience. He's a player who has played at a very high level in Europe.”