Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been discussing one of his England teammates ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stages.

Rashford has enjoyed a fine season so far with United, and he has continued his impressive displays with England at the World Cup. The 25-year-old scored in England’s opener, against Iran, and he scored twice as the Three Lions defeated Wales in their final group stage clash.

Advertisement

There are now calls for Rashford to start England’s Round of 16 clash against Senegal on Sunday, and that’s despite big competition for places out wide, between the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, picking those starting winger spots is no easy task for Southgate.

But Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold, who is yet to start in the tournement, is firmly behind Rashford, who spends much of the year as his rival at club level.

Asked what Rashford brings, Alexander-Arnold told reporters: “Excitement. That’s the first thing, when he steps on the pitch, the first you think is that he is going to use his pace, his speed to get in behind to get at people. He’s skilful, he can score and create.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As defenders, you don’t want to play against him because you’re worried about what he is going to do. If he’s going to score, if he’s going to create, so to have him on our team, you know what defenders are thinking.