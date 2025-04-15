Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer transfer window with several incomings and outgoings.

Kostas Tsimikas is attracting interest from rival Premier League clubs, reports sugget.

The left-back has been second-choice since his arrival from Olympiacos for around £12 million in 2020. Tsimikas was signed to provide competition for Andy Robertson, but has scarcely threatened to be a regular starter. During this season’s charge towards the Premier League title, Tsimikas has started only six games, most recently in last Sunday’s 2-1 win over West Ham United. The Greece international also featured from the outset in five Champions League games.

Liverpool are expected to bolster the left-hand side of their defence in the summer transfer window. AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is on the Reds’ wish list, while Ajax’s Jorrel Hato has also been linked.

Given that would see Arne Slot have three senior options, it is likely that one of the existing players leave. Tsimikas may covet regular football, having spent the past five years confined to a back-up role.

The 28-year-old has been a steady deputy for Liverpool and been part of a squad that has won three trophies so far. According to Greek-based journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, it might be possible for Tsimikas to remain in England. It is suggested that three Premier League sides are keen, although it is not 100 per cent that Liverpool will be open to a sale in the coming months.

According to Transfermrkt, Tsimikas has a valuation of £17 million. He is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

Liverpool summer plans

Despite being set to win the Premier League, it is set to be a summer of significant changes for Liverpool. The current squad is expected to be bolstered, while there will be players on the move.

A new striker is on the agenda, along with a potential centre-back, centre-midfielder and, of course, a left-back. Liverpool are likely to also be in the market for a right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to complete a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Certainly, captain Virgil van Dijk - poised to finally sign a new contract to keep him at Anfield until 2027 - believes that there will be several additions. Speaking after the West Ham triumph, with his 89th-minute header moving Liverpool within six points of wrapping up the top-flight crown, he said: "I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years

"Whatever happens in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer. I think they're planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board, as a Liverpool connected fan, to do the right job.

"I think we 100 percent can improve. I think we shouldn't forget the quality that the Premier League possesses, especially this season. It's incredible how everyone can beat everyone."