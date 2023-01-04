Liverpool star ‘wants’ contract extension despite Cody Gakpo arrival

The latest on Roberto Firmino’s contract talks

Roberto Firmino is leaning towards signing a new contract with Liverpool, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Brazilian’s current deal will expire at the end of the season.

Firmino joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in 2015 and has proved himself to be arguably one of the best players in their history, scoring 107 goals and providing 78 assists as he added the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Community Shield to his trophy cabinet. The forward has been a fan favourite during the Jurgen Klopp era but the recent overhaul of the Reds’ attack has seen him struggle for minutes.

Having started eleven of Liverpool’s league matches this season, it was thought that Firmino may look for a challenge elsewhere when his contract expires in the summer. However, Plattenberg has delivered good news in a tough period for fans, tweeting: “He [Firmino] is still leaning towards a contract extension with Liverpool, he is happy but no fast decision. Talks ongoing and positive. But he has requests from Saudi Arabia. Some clubs are pushing. But not Al-Nassr.”