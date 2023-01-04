Liverpool star ‘wants’ contract extension despite Cody Gakpo arrival

Roberto Firmino is leaning towards signing a new contract with Liverpool, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Brazilian’s current deal will expire at the end of the season.
Firmino joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in 2015 and has proved himself to be arguably one of the best players in their history, scoring 107 goals and providing 78 assists as he added the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Community Shield to his trophy cabinet. The forward has been a fan favourite during the Jurgen Klopp era but the recent overhaul of the Reds’ attack has seen him struggle for minutes.
Having started eleven of Liverpool’s league matches this season, it was thought that Firmino may look for a challenge elsewhere when his contract expires in the summer. However, Plattenberg has delivered good news in a tough period for fans, tweeting: “He [Firmino] is still leaning towards a contract extension with Liverpool, he is happy but no fast decision. Talks ongoing and positive. But he has requests from Saudi Arabia. Some clubs are pushing. But not Al-Nassr.”
The 31-year-old has impressed this season despite falling down the pecking order, scoring nine goals in all competitions, however his recent injury troubles has made it difficult for him to maintain a place in the starting line-up. While Klopp has made it clear he is hopeful Firmino will extend his stay on Merseyside, the recent signing of Cody Gakpo will leave the attacker destined for a place on the bench. While Gakpo and Darwin Nunez will both likely feature in the front three, the eventual returns of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz will also provide more tough competition for Firmino - however a talent like him certainly shouldn’t be thrown away quite so easily.