Transfer rumours are starting to surround Liverpool’s potential 2025 transfer business.

After a quiet year on the transfer front, Liverpool could spring into life in 2025 with some significant changes to their squad. Arne Slot inherited a strong team following his arrival at Anfield and saw just two new signings made, with only one actually arriving at the club.

A lot of discussion is being held regarding how the Reds will look this time next year and there is speculation regarding both potential incomings and outgoings. While Liverpool have been linked with a number of exciting transfer targets, there is a list of players who could be moved on in 2025.

The obvious talking point remains the three players approaching the end of their contracts but there are some fringe players who could be headed for the door in search of new opportunities. Wataru Endō ‘could be on his way out if his current does not change ‘drastically’ between now and the end of the season.

That’s according to CaughtOffside, who report that the midfielder is being monitored by a number of clubs who could provide him with an exit route next year. Endō is said to be ‘seeking a new club’ due to his lack of time on the pitch under Slot.

The Dutch manager has established his favourites in midfield and despite being Liverpool’s only natural senior No.6, Endō has played just 19 minutes of Premier League action this season. The 31-year-old is looking for a more regular role, which is not something Liverpool will likely be able to offer him as Ryan Gravenberch has started all of this season’s Premier League and Champions League fixtures in the defensive midfield role.

The report claims that Liverpool could accept offers in the region of €15-18 million (£12-15m) for Endō. A number of clubs have already been credited with interest in him, including AC Milan, Celtic, and Premier League rivals Fulham, Ipswich Town and Wolves.

Liverpool brought Endō to Anfield just last summer in a £16 million move from VfB Stuttgart. Following the departures of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho, the Reds were in desperate need of a new defensive midfielder but their pursuit of other targets fell flat. After failing to sign both Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia, Liverpool quickly turned to Endō instead, but he was viewed by many as a stopgap signing.

The midfielder played a key part under Klopp last season, making 44 appearances across all competitions. Since Slot’s arrival though, he has slipped significantly down the pecking order and is eager to pursue the chance of more regular football.