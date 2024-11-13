Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark Schwarzer is uncertain this player is the right fit for Liverpool.

Liverpool have started their first season under Arne Slot in superb fashion, dropping points in just two games in all competitions so far. The Reds are currently five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and are the only club in the Champions League still on a winning run.

After a quiet summer transfer window, many are expecting Liverpool to be much busier in 2025. With three key players in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all approaching the end of their contracts, plus others attracting interest from rival clubs, a lot of speculation is swirling around Anfield.

Liverpool are also looking at who else they can recruit to strengthen their squad, especially in midfield after failing to sign Martín Zubimendi over the summer. In the end, the Reds did manage to secure the signatures of Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili but there is some uncertainty surrounding one of the new signings.

Pundit and former goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has raised a question mark over Liverpool’s decision to sign Mamardashvili from Valencia. The two clubs agreed a deal in August, which will see the Georgian shot-stopper move to Anfield at the end of the season.

Speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast (via TBR Football), Schwarzer said: “The thing about that is, and we talked about it at the Euros as well, his strong point isn’t playing with the ball at his feet, Mamardashvili. He’s okay, but he is not the goalkeeper.

“That’s why I was a little bit surprised by Liverpool signing him, not in terms of, I think he is a top-class goalkeeper, I loved him at the Euros, I thought he was brilliant, I just don’t know whether he is the type of goalkeeper that Liverpool would want. I don’t understand it because I don’t think he is the blueprint of goalkeeper that they would have, like Alisson or even Kelleher with the ball at his feet, because they are very, very good.”

Mamardashvili impressed at Euro 2024, as did the rest of his Georgia teammates at their first ever major tournament. The debutants were one of the competition’s biggest underdogs and yet caused a major upset with their 2-0 win over Portugal to progress into the last 16.

After saving a penalty during the shootout in his side’s deciding qualifier against Greece, Mamardashvili won Player of the Match at Euro 2024 against Czechia. The 24-year-old made 11 saves to keep the scoreline at 1-1.

Following the signing of the Georgian star, many are finally expecting Caoimhin Kelleher to pursue his dream of a regular No.1 spot at another club. Mamardashvili was brought in following the return of Michael Edwards, who is now the CEO of Football for FSG. While Edwards is largely known for his superb transfer business at Liverpool, this is a signing Schwarzer clearly isn’t totally sold on.