Arne Slot has named a 29-man squad for Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Liverpool youngster linked with a summer exit has been omitted from the club’s pre-season tour.

Arne Slot has named a 29-man squad to travel to Asia. The Reds departed yesterday ahead of arriving in Hong Kong to face AC Milan on Saturday (11.30 BST) before heading to Japan where they will play Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday 30 July (11.30 BST).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those who have jetted to the Far East include new signings Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

But a surprise omission from the squad is Federico Chiesa, despite scoring in a 5-0 victory over Stoke City behind-closed-doors only hours before Liverpool’s departure. Chiesa made only five Premier League appearances en route to the Reds winning the Premier League title last season. The forward has been linked with a return to Italy just a year after moving to Anfield for £10 million.

Slot has also selected a handful of youngsters to travel to Asia. Rio Ngumoah, who scored against Stoke, is included as well as Trey Nyoni, who started against the Championship outfit. Ben Doak and Luca Stephenson feature as well as goalkeeper duo Armin Pecsi, signed from Puskas Akademia earlier this summer, and Kornel Misciur.

Wolves target omitted

However, there is no room for several fledgling talents who have been in and around the first team. One of those is Kieran Morrison. The attacking midfielder was one of the standout performers at age-group level during the 2024-25 season. Morrison recorded six goals and five assists in 27 appearances for the under 18s, under-19s and under-21s. He operated in right-wing and attacking midfield roles, as well as a centre-forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old was on the bench for Liverpool’s 3-1 pre-season win over Preston North End earlier this month. But he has not made the cut to be part of Slot’s plans in Asia.

Morrison has been linked with a potential exit this summer. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano previously claimed that Northern Ireland youth international is on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ radar. Romano posted on X: “Understand Wolves have now approached Liverpool for 18 year old highly rated talent Kieran Morrison. Wolves have genuine interest, as he’s on their shortlist with more clubs around Europe also keen.”

Ahead of Morrison in the Liverpool pecking order include Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott, as well as Doak. In addition, Frimpong is capable of playing further forward despite arriving to fill the void of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

What’s been said

Speaking on Morrison last season, former under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas said: “We forget sometimes that Kieran is a youth-team player – he only turned 18 in November. I think the maturity in his performances over the last number of games has been at a really good level, so this was a little bit of a reward for him. He has been working ever so hard and there is a lot more to come from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had at times six youth-team players in our team this season and that’s the reality in terms of these young boys have stepped up and done really well. They are improving and some of the games have thrown different challenges their way but it has been good to see where they are at this point.”