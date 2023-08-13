Liverpool kick-start the 2023/24 Premier League season on Sunday afternoon with an away trip to Chelsea. The Reds head down to Stamford Bridge as they look to start the new campaign with a win.

Jurgen Klopp’s side finished 5th in the table last term. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Midfielder latest

Liverpool have ‘not given up’ up signing long-term target Romeo Lavia from Southampton this summer amid interest from Chelsea, as per a report by Football Insider. The Reds are battling the Blues for the signature of the former Manchester City man in this transfer window.

Lavia, 19, was part of the Saints side who were relegated to the Championship last season and his future is up in the air at the moment. He joined the Hampshire club 12 months ago and has since made 34 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

Target update

Liverpool-linked Moises Caicedo is ‘set’ to join Chelsea instead from Brighton and Hove Albion, as per The Guardian. The 21-year-old has been identified by Klopp as someone to bolster his options in the middle of the park following Jordan Henderson’s exit last month to Saudi Arabia.