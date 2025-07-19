Liverpool manager Arne Slot is looking to move some players on this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on their next transfer deal

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal for Hugo Ekitike after submitting a fresh bid worth up to £78m to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Reds advanced with a move for the player during the week after being told by Newcastle United that striker Alexander Isak was not for sale. Liverpool had approached the north east club to express their interest in the Sweden international. The Magpies had offered a club-record bid of around £70m to sign Ekitike but saw that offer rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool also submitted a bid during the week but saw it knocked back. Newcastle backed out of the deal but Liverpool have remained in talks with Frankfurt as they look to add a new striker to their ranks.

Darwin Nunez is widely expected to leave Anfield at some point this summer. Napoli were strongly interested but have been unwilling to meet Liverpool’s asking price for the Uruguayan. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are said to be willing to meet Liverpool’s demands, with a reported price tag of £65m.

Liverpool closing in on Hugo Ekitike

Providing a major update on Liverpool’s move for Ekitike, Fabrizio Romano said: “Liverpool are closing in on Hugo Ekitike deal with Eintracht Frankfurt as new bid has been submitted.

“Package worth up to €90m (£78m) with add-ons also part of the proposal, being structured between the two clubs. Ekitkke has full agreement with LFC on a six year contract.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The French striker scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists for Frankfurt last term and has been linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs. There has been plenty of Premier League interest with Chelsea and Manchester United linked alongside Newcastle United.

Chelsea’s interest will have waned in recent weeks after signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and completing a deal for Joao Pedro from Brighton and Hove Albion. Manchester United, as reported by our sister website Manchester World, were unable to do a deal at the price demanded by Eintracht Frankfurt.

What Hugo Ekitike can bring to Liverpool

Former West Ham and Wolves first-team coach Edu Rubio discussed Liverpool’s potential signing of Ekitike, as he said: "He can be a great signing for Liverpool FC. He can play on his own at the front or in a front two. He can also drift to the wing. He is versatile and comes from 18 excellent months at Frankfurt.

"Ekitike excels in quick attacking transitions with his forward runs and his accuracy in dribbling with the ball at his feet. He can also do well in tight areas when his team is playing against a low block. His height will also come in handy for set pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is, though, a question mark around whether Ekitike will manage to up his goals and assists and find consistent high figures in this department; as well as if he can deploy an aggressive high-press style since he has not been exposed to that at Frankfurt.

"However, he is a very exciting young French talent with huge potential to do very well in the Premier League. I am sure Arne Slot will also like his link-up play and ability to drop to help build the attack phase, as this is an area Liverpool introduced last year. So all in all, a good signing for the Reds."