Liverpool submit bid ‘worth more than £80m’ for Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd ‘target’

Liverpool have made an approach for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo which is said to be higher than Chelsea’s latest rejected offer.

As reported by Matt Law of the Telegraph, the Reds have reportedly outbid the London club for Caicedo, who is said to be a key target for recently appointed head coach Maurico Pochettino. Although, it is said that Caicedo still prefers a move to Chelsea following months of speculation and contact between the two parties.

Chelsea have reportedly had four bids rejected, with £80m the latest figures reported. Now it is suggested that Liverpool have offered a more lucrative proposal over the last 24 hours.

However, conflicting reports from Sky Sports reveal that Liverpool have not made a bid despite the reports from the Telegraph. But contact between the two clubs has opened up the possibility of a move and now it is down to the player’s personal preference.

On Monday, the Ecuador international was left out of Brighton’s final pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano which sparked exit rumours that the player was pushing for a move away to Stamford Bridge.

Interest from Liverpool in Caicedo means that both Liverpool and Chelsea are battling for two midfielders after the latter a £48 million bid that was submitted for Romeo Lavia last night. The Reds have so far been unsuccessful with the three offers they have made. .

However, there’s another twist in this transfer saga as a report from Fabrizio Romano today claims that Chelsea have agreed a £20m deal with Leeds United for Tyler Adams - a talented young midfielder who plays in that defensive midfielder role.

This means that Chelsea will likely sign only one of either Caicedo or Lavia and it remains to be seen who and where that leaves Liverpool.

Both sides are desperate to secure a new defensive midfielder. Chelsea allowed Jorginho to leave in January beforeN’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount departed in what has been a busy window of outgoings.