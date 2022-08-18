A look at all the latest Liverpool headlines as the Reds look to improve on their disappointing start to the new season.

Liverpool have endured a tough start to the season, drawing both of their first two games.

The Reds tied with Fulham in their season opener, and they followed that up with a stalemate against Crystal Palace last Monday.

The Reds cannot afford to lose too much ground on Manchester City as they look to put together another title charge.

But as Jurgen Klopp and his men prepare for their next outing, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield:

Keita blow

Liverpool are said to have stalled in their contract talks with Naby Keita.

The midfielder has less than a year remaining on his current deal, and according to Florian Plettenburg, talks were ongoing over a new deal.

But concerningly, talks have now come to a stop, potentially creating the possibility of the midfielder leaving this summer.

Plettenburg tweeted: “Excl. News Naby #Keita: He is unhappy with his current situation in Liverpool.

“There were talks about a contract extension but they have stopped now. His departure is possible regardless of Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“But early stage. Talks will take place. #LFC @SkySportDE.”

Moses Caicedo links

Liverpool are said to be interested in a deal for Brighton star Moises Caicedo.

Klopp is hoping to reduce the age of his squad over the next year or so, and the 20-year-old midfielder is of interest.

That’s according to reports, via the Kop Times, and it follows reports earlier this summer claiming the Reds were interested in a deal.

Caicedo has impressed in his early outings this season after spending last season out on loan.