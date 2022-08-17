Liverpool have not hit the ground running this season, but one player has stood out, according to the statistics.

It has been a tricky start to the new season for Liverpool.

The Reds are eyeing another title challenge this season, but they are not off to a good start, drawing both of their first two games.

Jurgen Klopp’s men drew with newly promoted Fulham to kick off the season, and they followed that up with a home stalemate with Crystal Palace.

It has been a frustrating start, but it’s not without its context amid a number of injury issues, particularly at the back.

One player who has featured regularly is Harvey Elliott, with the youngster coming off the bench in the first game, playing almost 40 minutes, while he started the second.

Elliott is one of the most highly rated young players at Anfield, and that was shown with a new long-term contract.

That decision could be a wise one, not only based on Elliott’s clear talent, but also due to his impressive form already this season.

As pointed out by a Liverpool fan on Reddit, Elliott currently leads Liverpool’s midfield in five separate categories.

He has the most tackles won with four, the most successful pressures with 11, most key passes with three, most successful dribbles with four and the most shot creating actions with nine.

Here’s how fans reacted to those stats on Reddit.

ImMonkeyFoodIfIDontL - “Stay healthy, stay humble, stay in the first team please! He adds so much energy to the midfield which matches our forwards. Can’t wait to see our midfield buzz again, it has been a while.”

Jurgen Klopp with Harvey Elliott. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Nijuu - “Definitely!!!. if anything, it sort of tells us we do need another CM who has similar energy levels -- the worrying signs with hendo, thiago and seemingly now Fabinho is there for all to see. is it any age thing? . Surely cant be because Fabinho has been played too much? (how much time did he have off?)”

Carryonupthemorning - “He’s been our best player made an impact when he came on in the first game and was easily the stand-out in yesterday’s game need’s to be a regular stater from now on.”

Jumpers4cornerflags - “Think it is tied between him and Diaz after two games. Diaz who, aside from yesterday’s performance, was our only bright spot against Fulham in the first half. But obviously Elliot was so so good. Links up really well with Mo as well.”