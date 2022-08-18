Liverpool have endured a poor start to the new Premier League season, and they don’t have much more room error.

Liverpool are off to a disappointing start in the Premier League, and there is little room for error.

The Reds have failed to win either of their first two games, drawing with Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp’s men came from behind twice against the Cottagers but could only manage a draw, while they fought back with 10-men to draw 1-1 with Palace.

Crucially, they lost Darwin Nunez to a red card in the second of those games, and the marquee signing will now spend at least three games on the sidelines due to suspension.

Concerningly for Liverpool, they are already four points behind Manchester City, who have been faultless in their first two games.

Armed with Erling Haaland and an already strong squad, City are looking unstoppable, even if it is very early in the season.

Liverpool enjoyed a superb season of last, but they still come up just short to City.

With that, and Liverpool’s poor start, in mind, we have taken a look at just how many points the Reds can afford to lose if they want to win the - current era - Premier League title for a second time.

City have enjoyed a superb run over the last five years, winning the last two Premier League titles and four of the last five.

During that time, City have racked up a mammoth 260 points, in total, averaging a stunning 91.6 points per season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

In each season, there are 114 points available to each team, given the 38-game schedule, meaning that City, on average, have only dropped 22.4 points per season across the last five games.

Of course, football does not always follow scripts and averages, but given how good City look, they are not likely to drop many more than 22 points this season.