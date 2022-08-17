Liverpool face rivals Manchester United on Monday, and here we round up all the Reds absent for the clash.

Liverpool are back in action on Monday night as they continue their search for their first win.

The Reds have drawn both of their first two games, and they will be desperate to avoid having more ground to make up after their third outing.

On Monday night, Jurgen Klopp’s men will take on rivals Manchester United, who are bottom of the table and without a single point.

But while Liverpool are set to welcome back Roberto Firmino, they are still dealing with a number of injury issues.

Here we run you through all the players set to miss the trip to Old Trafford.

Thiago Alcantara

Thiago is out with a hamstring injury after limping off against Fulham and is expected to miss around four weeks in total.

That means the Spaniard won’t return until September.

Joel Matip

Matip has a groin issue and will continue to be sidelined as a result.

The latest update from Klopp has suggested it will be around two weeks until the centre-back can return.

Diogo Jota

Jota picked up an injury during pre-season and is yet to feature this season.

The Portuguese star is not expected to return until the end of the month.

Liverpool will want to be careful not to risk Jota being reinjured, even with their injury issues elsewhere.

Ibrahima Konate

Konate is another who has been out since pre-season, and he will be on a similar recovery plan to Jota.

The centre-back is expected to return in September.

Curtis Jones

Add Jones to that list as well.

He suffered a calf injury in the Community Shield final, and he is expected to return in early September.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

We don’t have a time frame for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The former Arsenal man picked up a hamstring injury during the Singapore leg of Liverpool’s summer travels.

Klopp described the injury as ‘serious’, and Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to miss a big chunk of games.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher broke down with a muscular injury early in pre-season.

He should recover in the next couple of weeks.

Calvin Ramsay

Ramsay is close to returning to training after a procedure late in the summer.

The United clash will come too soon for him, however.

Darwin Nunez

Marquee signing Darwin Nunez will miss the United game and at least two more due to his red card against Crystal Palace.