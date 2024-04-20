Liverpool suffer fresh Premier League title race setback without kicking a ball

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces a tricky test away at Fulham

Liverpool’s quest for the Premier League title became even harder after Arsenal ground out a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leandro Trossard bagged on the stroke of half-time before Martin Odegaard sealed the three points in stoppage time to sneak a much-needed victory away from home. A resilient Wolves battled hard but the Gunners’ quality ultimately prevailed to banish a miserable week to history.

Arsenal, like Liverpool, also suffered a shock league defeat before crashing out of Europe. But a win at Molineux cranked up the pressure on the Reds before their trip to Fulham tomorrow.

A win for Jurgen Klopp's men will push Manchester City down to third - just a week on from many predicting the title race was over. They will move level with the Gunners again - who boast a far superior goal difference.

A hard-fought win for Arsenal moved them into pole position with five games remaining, although Liverpool - who take on Fulham tomorrow - and Man City have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola’s machine almost faltered in the FA Cup against Wembley just days on from their Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

Had Nicolas Jackson put his shooting boots on, Chelsea would have been out of sight and preparing for a cup final next month. As it turned out, a sluggish City side soaked up the pressure and stunned the Blues late on, with Bernardo Silva’s 84th-minute strike proving the difference between the two sides.

