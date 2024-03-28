Liverpool are assessing their options to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season and a number of potential candidates have been discussed on the rumour mill. While Xabi Alonso remains the preference, with Roberto De Zerbi also in the picture, another name has recently been mentioned.

Last month, former Reds midfielder João Carlos Teixeira said that current Sporting CP manager Rúben Amorim would be a good fit at Anfield, with Portuguese outlet Record claiming he is on Liverpool's radar (via Sport Witness).

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teixeira isn't the only player who believes Amorim would do well with Liverpool either. Fulham midfielder João Palhinha, who the Reds are very interested in signing this summer, shares the same opinion. Speaking to O Jogo (relayed by Sport Witness), the 28-year-old was asked if he thought Amorim has the pedigree to manage a club like Liverpool.

"Yes, of course, although the pressure is different," said Palhinha, who knows Amorim well after spending time with him at Sporting. "When you coach a big Portuguese club, you have the pressure of the fans and the size of the club itself, which forces you to win. When you coach Liverpool, you have the pressure of the fans, the club and the whole world. The way it’s growing, I think it’s only a matter of time.

"Rúben is a very good coach, one of the best in Portugal, he’s done an excellent job since Braga. He has an in-depth knowledge of the game and has a close relationship with the players. The way he’s growing, he won’t be in Portugal much longer. It won’t be for lack of opportunities that he won’t leave Portugal. He has dreams and ambitions of winning another title for Sporting and then the future will be in his hands."