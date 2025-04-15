Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United have all been linked with AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

Dean Huijsen has insisted that he is serene over his future after being linked with a host of clubs.

The defender has enjoyed an outstanding maiden season in the Premier League. Huijsen joined AFC Bournemouth from Juventus for around £13 million last summer. He has thrived for the Cherries, making 30 appearances and scoring two goals.

The 20-year-old has also earned a breakthrough into the Spain national squad. He made his senior debut in a Nations League quarter-final victory over the Netherlands last month.

Huijsen’s performances in Bournemouth’s push for European qualification have led to him being coveted by several leading teams. Liverpool are one said to be on the centre-back’s trail and, along with Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, have reportedly held talks with his representatives.

In addition, Spanish superpowers Real Madrid and German giants Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the former AS Roma loanee. However, speaking before Bournemouth’s 1-0 victory over Fulham, Huijsen insists he is ignoring all of the rumours and his father - also his agent - will handle matters. He told Sky Sports: “I'm very calm. I don't really focus on it, now is not the time, I'm just focused on finishing the season well.

"My dad is my agent, he fixes everything. I don't read anything, I don't think about it too much, I'm just focusing on my football and working hard."

Huijsen was asked about a £50 million release clause that is installed in his Bournemouth contract. But he would not be drawn on the matter and his only focus is on trying to help the Cherries reach Europe for the first time. “I'm just focused on making history at this club,” replied Huijsen.

Bournemouth stance

Vitality Stadium boss Andoni Iraola was asked about Huijsen’s future before the Fulham clash. The Spaniard insisted that the ex-Netherlands under-21 international is not being distracted by the speculation that is swirling. Iraola said: “My only concern with Dean is he keeps his focus here.

“I see he trains very well. He's very focused on improving individually, improving us as a team collectively. He knows we have seven very important games ahead of us and I see him in a really good place. No, I don't think the noise around is affecting him and I see him in a good place.

“No, I try not to start thinking in the problems of the summer now. I have enough problems now and I have seven important games to play and we are fighting for important things. I'm not thinking in these things. I know that you speak, but for me the focus is Fulham on Monday and I really don't think in the things that may happen or may not or we don't know. That's my focus.”

Will Liverpool sign Dean Huijsen?

Liverpool could strengthen their defensive options in the summer. Virgil van Dijk is primed to pen a new two-year contract and has served alongside Ibrahima Konate as the Reds’ centre-back pairing during the Premier League title charge.

However, a long-term successor for van Dijk is required, with the Liverpool captain turning 34 in July. Yet the Reds will have significant competition for Huijsen and it is whether they would be willing to meet the £50 million price tag.

The likes of Ajax’s Jorrel Hato and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi have also been linked with moves to Anfield.