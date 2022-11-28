Liverpool ‘enter talks’ with consortiums. ‘Huge cash’ set aside for January window.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have been exploring options since announcing their intention to sell their controlling stake in the club last month.

The future ownership of the Reds, who were valued at £3.89 billion by Forbes in May, continues to be one of the biggest developing stories in the UK. FSG purchased Liverpool FC from George Gillett and Tom Hicks for £300million in October 2010 and have owned both the club and Anfield Stadium since. Here are the latest headlines concerning the Merseyside club’s future from across the UK media:

Liverpool enter talks with Saudi Arabian and Qatari consortiums

Per the Daily Mail, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over a £3billion takeover. The national publication claims to have learned representatives of consortiums from Saudi Arabia and Qatar have expressed an interest in buying the club. They say that “several sources report that consortium officials have approached Fenway Sports Group director Mike Gordon - the man responsible for the sale of Liverpool - to register their interest.”

The article reports that both groups are companies rather than being state-owned but are thought to have close links with their country’s ruling families. The same article also claims that Liverpool are currently in discussions with an unnamed US-based buyer.

Huge cash has been set aside for new signings despite club sale

Football Insider writes that Liverpool have set their sights on signing two new midfielders next year and that “huge” cash has been set aside for doing so. The article claims that the club are expected to overhaul their midfield with Naby Keita, Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract in the summer.