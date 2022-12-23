A round-up of all the latest surrounding a potential takeover of Liverpool as FSG continue to seek investors.

Liverpool are closing in on a return to Premier League action, and there still hasn’t been much progress on the ownership front. The Reds could get a new owner in the coming months following FSG’s decision to seek new investment, be it a minority investment or an outright purchase.

Liverpool could follow the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United in getting new owners, while rivals Manchester United are also looking for new investors, potentially narrowing the market. Progress has been slow so far, with sales typically taking time, especially ones this big, but there have been reports aplenty, and here we have rounded up all the latest on the situation.

FSG statement

Firstly, it’s worth a reminder of what FSG said in their initial statement.

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool,” the statement read.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Valuation

FSG are working with two US banks in a bid to secure new investment, and according to Sky Sports, insiders believe the club is currently worth around £4.4bn. That’s significantly above the £3.69billion valuation placed upon the club by Forbes.

For context, Liverpool are the fourth most valuable club in the world, behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United. The eighth-most valuable club, Chelsea, were recently bought for £2.5billion.

Latest buyer reports