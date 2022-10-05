Jamal Musiala spent most of his childhood in London before joining Bayern Munich.

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Despite being born in Stuttgart, the 19-year-old grew up in England and spent eight years in Chelsea’s academy before joining Bayern.

Musiala has become a regular in the Bundesliga over the last couple of campaigns but looks to have taken it up a notch this time round, already matching last season’s league goal tally in only seven games.

The attacking midfielder’s brilliant form has unsurprisingly attracted attention elsewhere, with Liverpool reportedly one club that will look to lure him back to England in the January transfer window.

Musiala signed a long-term contract in Munich last year which could see him remain at the Allianz Arena until 2026, meaning the Reds would have to fork out a lot of cash if they were to persuade the German club to sell.

However, Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has already insisted that the youngster is not for sale, saying: “We need a guy like [Musiala]. If I were to think about giving this boy away somehow, I’d be crazy. He will play for Bayern for a long time.”

While Football Insider have already claimed that Liverpool are preparing funds for a ‘major’ signing in January, a move for Musiala certainly seems an extremely ambitious one.