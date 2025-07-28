Chelsea are close to signing Jorrel Hato and Liverpool could now make a move for Marc Guehi.

A defender linked with a move to Liverpool is closing in on a move to a Premier League rival.

The Reds have reportedly had Jorrel Hato on their radar in the summer transfer window. The 19-year-old has already made more than 100 appearances for Ajax despite his tender age and has been capped six times for the Netherlands senior team.

Hato is versatile as he’s capable of operating as a centre-back and on the left-hand side of defence. Liverpool are currently short of a centre-half after opting to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million. In addition, Joe Gomez has suffered an Achilles injury during the pre-season tour of Asia and has returned to Merseyside for treatment.

But despite Liverpool’s reported interest, it appears that Hato will be heading elsewhere in England. The Athletic suggests that Chelsea are nearing a deal with Ajax for a fee in excess of £35 million. Personal terms have already been agreed between the Stamford Bridge side and Hato.

Slot stance

Arne Slot admitted after the 4-2 friendly defeat by AC Milan that Liverpool may need to replace Quansah even though Gomez’s setback is only minor. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were the main partnership that helped the Reds win the Premier League title last season.

Head coach Slot said: “I’m looking to my left (van Dijk) and I don’t think we have a concern at centre-back! In terms of depth? I think Ryan [Gravenberch] showed today, by the way, that he can play in that position. He did it last season as well. Although we all know we favour him as a No.6. Wata [Endo] can play there.

“Joe Gomez only has a minor injury, he has been good for us last season as well. We have enough options left. But it’s true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”

Guehi latest

Liverpool have been linked with several other centre-backs, including Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. The England international is in the final year of his Selhurst Park deal and is not expected to sign a new contract.

According to Football Insider, the Reds will ‘make a fresh approach to Palace in the coming weeks’. Guehi was expected to travel with Oliver Glasner’s side for their training camp in Austria.

The 25-year-old, who captained the Eagles to FA Cup last season for the first time in the club’s history, was wanted by Newcastle United a year ago. However, they did not meet Palace’s price tag.

Selhurst Park chairman Steve Parish told BBC Sport: “We’d like to keep hold of him. There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it," Parish told BBC Sport.

“Somebody [in another interview] said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money. Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.

“He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people. It’s a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference to how he performs.”