Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool transfer news: The Borussia Dortmund attacker was in fine form against Celtic.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are reportedly being linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Karem Adeyemi.

Fresh from his stunning hat-trick against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League, the reports have flooded in from Germany over a potential switch in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old is highly regarded in Germany and known for his breakneck pace which has been recorded at 36.65 km/h (22.7 mph). That came in the 2022/23 campaign against Freiburg and he still holds the record for the fastest speed in Bundesliga history. So far this season under new boss Nuri Sahin - former Liverpool boss - he has five goals and five assists in eight games and looks to be in the form of his career.

According to BILD, Liverpool are said to be willing to pay a transfer fee of €50m (£41.7m) to secure the services of Adeyemi, who is under contract at Westfalenstadion until June 2027. Adeyemi has suggested that he is content at his current club Dortmund, telling Bild on Tuesday: "I feel great here in Dortmund. I was already a big fan as a little boy." Discussing his hat-trick performance, the German added: "I had a good start. I set myself to get at least one goal. Today, every shot went in."

Loading....

Capable of playing off either wing, he could be a solid replacement for Mohamed Salah in the future with the 31-year-old still mulling over a contract extension. The signing of Federico Chiesa has locked up all of the attacking positions which throws any move for Adeyemi into doubt but he would clearly be a strong addition.

Still contracted until 2027, it is likely Dortmund would be able to recoup some profit on the £32.5m they paid Red Bull Salzburg in 2022. If he can continue his early season form, he could well be in the transfer conversations in the summer. For Liverpool, for any attackers to arrive someone would have to leave - which would likely be Salah (if no contract deal is agreed) or potentially Darwin Nunez who has fallen down the pecking order.