The Liverpool manager gave an update on team news ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The Frenchman was seen limping off the pitch and appeared to be in some distress after Slot’s side had defeated Real Madrid at Anfield. Konate was in fine form alongside Virgil van Dijk as the pair kept their 10th clean sheet of the season so far.

Liverpool team news

Confirmed by Slot, Konate is being assessed but he revealed that ‘it isn’t a good sign’ that he struggled to walk off the pitch properly and that he was forced to withdraw Bradley which means we will have to wait and see for updates over the coming days. Bradley was already playing in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold who had missed the win over Southampton from an injury suffered just before the international break. However, having featured on the bench against Madrid, Slot confirmed that the England right-back is ready to start.

Regarding Diogo Jota, who has been missing since October 20, we got no update on his recovery but he is expected to return soon as Slot previously claimed he would be available in the weeks after the international break.

Their number one shot-stopper Alisson Becker has struggled with a hamstring issue for nine games now and has been superbly covered for by the in-form Caoimhin Kelleher, who saved a penalty from Kylian Mbappe in the win over Madrid. When it comes to their next steps, he hinted that the Brazilian would return to his number one spot when he is ready - which could be this weekend.

Federico Chiesa is continuing to build his fitness back up after a disappointing setback before the international break while Kostas Tsimikas, who was in the form of his Liverpool career, suffered an ankle injury last week which has ruled him out of the foreseeable future.

Manchester City team news

Pep Guardiola is also struggling with both injuries and form having seen his side surrender a three-goal lead against Feyenoord on Tuesday night. City are still missing Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb and John Stones. It is expected that Jeremy Doku could be ready in time after a leg issue while Ruben Dias may also return to the side as well, boosting their recent injury woes. But the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are struggling for true match fitness and form after a torrid run that has been the worst of the City era under Guardiola.