Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher expressed his displeasure with Mohamed Salah earlier this week

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has revealed that the Reds dressing room have been 'giving stick' to Jamie Carragher following his scathing comments about Mohamed Salah on Monday Night Football earlier this week.

The former Liverpool man was annoyed by the timing of Salah's interview last weekend in which he revealed that he had yet to be offered a new contract by the club and was more 'out than in' when it came to his future on Merseyside. Salah stopped to speak to the media after Liverpool's hard-fought 3-2 win over Southampton last weekend, with his comments coming ahead of huge games against Real Madrid and Manchester City at Anfield.

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Carragher claimed the timing of the interview was selfish. He said: "I must say I am very disappointed with Mo Salah. Liverpool have Real Madrid midweek [in the Champions League] and Man City at the weekend. That's the story right now. If he keeps putting comments out, his agent puts out cryptic messages, that is selfish. That is thinking about themselves and not the football club."

Liverpool are in contract talks with Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold with the trio all entering the final months of their respective deals at Anfield. Come January 1, they are free to talk with clubs outside of England about a potential move at the end of the season.

On Wednesday night, Liverpool beat Madrid 2-0 with a stunning performance at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister scored the opener in front of the Kop before Kylian Mbappe had a penalty saved by Caoimhin Kelleher. Salah then missed a penalty of his own before Cody Gakpo popped up with a bullet header to make the game more comfortable for Arne Slot's side.

Speaking afterwards, Robertson revealed that Carragher's comments have been the talk of the Reds dressing room.

"He's been getting a bit of stick in the changing room that's for sure," Robertson laughed on CBS Sports after Liverpool's victory. Asked for specifics on what had been said, Robertson added: "No comment, I think I'll leave that! "

He did, say, however: "I think he [Carragher] gets paid to do his job, I think you all do. It's part and parcel of football, he has to give his opinion and whether we agree with it or not, sometimes, is a different story."