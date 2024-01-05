The Liverpool manager spoke to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup clash with Arsenal this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Dominik Szoboszlai is out of action ahead of his side's trip to face Arsenal this weekend.

The Reds return to the FA Cup after a disappointing fourth-round exit last season which saw them lose 2-1 to Brighton after overcoming Wolves in a third-round replay. With Liverpool going strong in the Carabao Cup (Semi-Finals) Europa League (Last 16) and the Premier League (1st place) it stands as chance for them to progress in another competition - but ties don't get much tougher than this.

They travel to the Emirates on Sunday to face Mikel Arteta's side who have lost back-to-back games against West Ham and Fulham since drawing 1-1 at Anfield on December 23. Liverpool were defeated 2-1 in the league at the Emirates Stadium last season but they will have to contend without a few key names.

In contrast, Klopp's side have won both of their games since that game at Anfield, beating Burnley at Turf Moor as well as dominating Newcastle United 4-2 in a highly entertaining affair and they head into the game with plenty of confidence.

Liverpool team news

This week stands as the first game where Mohamed Salah will not be available as he has left the squad to join up with Egypt ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations which starts next week. Also missing is midfielder Wataru Endo who is also away on international duty with Japan at the Asian Cup.

One key figure who is likely to miss the Arsenal clash is midfielder Szoboszlai; the Hungarian has been an integral part of Liverpool's success this season but he hobbled off with a hamstring injury against Eddie Howe's side and Klopp confirmed he will miss the next two games at least with a hamstring injury.

Klopp said: ‘It’s not a potential injury, it is an injury. Muscle hamstring - and now we have to see. Dom is very positive, he doesn’t have a lot of pain but we have to wait a little bit, no chance for Sunday or Wednesday. It might be bad, but we will have to wait and see." Harvey Elliott seems to be the most likely candidate to replace Salah on the right wing and they will also be boosted by the return of loanee Owen Beck who has been recalled from Dundee United to help cover for the injuries of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.