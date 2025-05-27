Liverpool to bank €5 million fee as five-year contract with player agreed - report

Trent Alexander-Arnold is poised to join Real Madrid and they want him to play in the expanded Club World Cup.

Real Madrid are ready to pay Liverpool a fee to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold before his contract expires, it has been claimed.

Alexander-Arnold has played his final game for the Reds. The right-back turned down a new contract at his boyhood club and opted to end a 20-year association. He’s poised to sign for Spanish superpowers Real.

Alexander-Arnold’s current Liverpool deal comes to a close on 30 June. That means he cannot officially become a Los Blancos player until 1 July - and will miss the start of the Club World Cup. The expanded tournament that features 32 teams starts on 15 June, with Real’s first game against Al-Hilal three days later.

As thing stand, Alexander-Arnold will miss all three of Madrid’s group matches. However, they could come to an arrangement with Liverpool to release his contract early.

The Reds have been holding out for a fee to do so. Madrid are a Champions League rival, with Liverpool losing to Los Blancos in the 2018 and 2022 finals respectively. Meanwhile, there is up to £97 million up for grabs to winner of the Club World Cup.

And it has been suggested that Real are ready to add Alexander-Arnold to their ranks for the tournament in the USA. Speaking on Spanish TV channel El Chiringuito, reporter Josep Pedrerol has claimed Madrid are willing to pay a fee of €5 million - which equates to around £4.2 million. Pedrerol said: “As for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid will pay about €5 million to Liverpool so he can go to the Club World Cup. A contract has already been agreed for a five-year deal. It’s already done that he will go to the Club World Cup.”

Alexander-Arnold’s farewell

Alexander-Arnold played his final Liverpool game in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. There was uncertainty how fans would wish him farewell after they booed Alexander-Arnold when coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal earlier this month.

But the 26-year-old received applause when replacing Conor Bradley at half-time of the Palace game and delivered an excellent performance. He was also cheered when his name was read out when going to collect his medal before the Premier League trophy lift.

Speaking after the game, Liverpool boss Slot said: “I think the word 'brilliant' and our fans go together. So, how brilliant they were before the Tottenham game, during the Tottenham game and afterwards, I don't think you see many special celebrations as you saw four weeks ago. I don't think that you see many of them like we had today. It's no surprise to me at all that they were brilliant again today as they were throughout the whole season, as they were towards Trent. But maybe it also helps what an unbelievable half he played. The passes he played, if you make a highlight of this, probably it's going to take you three, four or five minutes. The ball to Darwin [Nunez] was another level, was next level.

“He deserved it. I'm very happy for him, for everyone in and around the club that things worked out as they did. I think everybody could see how difficult he had it after the game, and that tells you how hard it is to leave a club like this. That's all we can try to do: to make it so hard for the players to leave. Many of them stay, now Trent has made the decision to go, unfortunately for us. But it was great for him to have a farewell as he had today.”