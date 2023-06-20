England manager Gareth Southgate has embraced Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new for Liverpool and transfered it to international level. The erstwhile full-back produced another eye-catching performance in England’s 7-0 romp over North Macedonia on Monday night.

The Liverpool defender has endured a difficult career for his country to date, having had to compete with the likes of Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier for a place at right-back. He wasn’t a key player at either of the last World Cup or European Championships, but recent form and selections suggest that might be about to change.

Having transitioned into a slightly different role at club level, Southgate has taken his game to another level by playing him directly in midfield, as he featured alongside Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson during their victory, days after featuring in the same midfield as England recorded a 4-0 away win over Malta.

His passing range and ability to shoot from distance has been demonstrated across these two games and he’s shown an ability to link-up well outside of that in a role that is becoming more familiar as games go by. And Southgate waxed lyrical about the 24-year-old when speaking post-match, claiming that he was hoping that Alexander-Arnold would offer his side something ‘completely different’.

“The other night he just had to tag the pivot really and he did that well. Tonight [vs North Macedonia] he had to make a lot of decisions and he did it almost immaculately. He regained a lot of balls. His pressing was good, so for me, he has got everything to play in there.” Southgate explained. “I didn’t even think twice about starting him in there. It might give us something completely different. The vision and the passing range and the connection with Bukayo Saka for his second goal.”