Liverpool have an extremely busy few months ahead of them as they look to bring in the ideal candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp, while also keeping their eye on the rapidly approaching summer transfer window. The manager's looming departure has cast some uncertainty on the future of some players as well, with whispers over potential exits at the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah has been linked to a move away from Anfield since last summer when Saudi Arabia lodged enormous nine-figure bids for his signature. The Pro League clubs' interest in the Egyptian hasn't dimmed but he is no longer the only key player attracting attention in the Liverpool ranks.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports this week have emerged citing Real Madrid's interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold. A €100 million (£85m) price tag has been mentioned by a number of outlets, which is rumoured to be out of Los Blancos' price range, but that hasn't stopped the ongoing reports and updates.

However, it seems Liverpool are already aware of Madrid hawking their vice-captain and they are planning to 'ramp up contract talks' with him at the end of this Premier League title-challenging season. That's according to Football Insider, who claim that Michael Edwards and new sporting director Richard Hughes are looking to progress with contract talks after Euro 2024.

Reports earlier this year said that Liverpool were planning to offer Alexander-Arnold a new long-term contract but clearly the urgency has kicked in amid the interest from Real Madrid.